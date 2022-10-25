NFL World Reacts To Jets, Jaguars Trade

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 15: A New York Jets helmet sits on an equipment case during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The New York Jets quickly found a new running back after losing star rookie Breece Hall to a season-ending ACL tear.

On Monday night, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Jets acquired James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars. They're sending a sixth-round draft pick that could elevate to a fifth.

Former Jets offensive lineman Damien Woody, NFL.com's Judy Battista, and Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports were among those who applauded Gang Green's addition.

Upon entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent, Robinson ran for 1,070 yards as a rookie and scored eight touchdowns in 2020. However, he registered just 386 yards in seven games under Urban Meyer last season.

He appeared on track to rebound in 2022 when accruing 263 yards and four touchdowns in the first three games. But Robinson's role diminished in recent weeks before vanishing on Sunday.

Robinson didn't receive a single touch in 12 snaps during Jacksonville's 23-17 loss to the New York Giants. Travis Etienne took control of the backfield with 114 rushing yards and his first career touchdown.

Etienne should assume a featured role for the Jaguars while Robinson has an opportunity to share touches with Michael Carter on the Jets. The duo will have tough shoes to fill, as Hall was an Offensive Rookie of the Year front-runner with 681 yards and five touchdowns before going down.