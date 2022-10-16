NFL World Reacts To Jets, Packers Referee Controversy

(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The Jets are leading the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon, but New York fans aren't thrilled with the referees.

A couple of questionable calls (or, rather, no calls) have gone against the Jets.

One no-call in particular has gone viral.

“Wait, who’d you bet on?” TJ Lang tweeted, showing off the controversial video.

That's certainly pretty questionable...

"I’d say it’s unbelievable, but the problem is, it’s completely believable," one fan wrote.

"Blatant no call. NFL your bias towards star QBs is killing the league. Call the games fair," one fan added.

"This is a flag 10/10 times well except when it's the #Jets," another fan wrote.

"These refs this year.. what the hell," one fan added.

The Jets are leading the Packers, 3-0, late in the first half on Sunday afternoon.

The game is airing on FOX.