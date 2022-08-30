NFL World Reacts To Jets Releasing Preseason Star

FLORHAM PARK, NJ - AUGUST 07: A New York Jets helmet at NY Jets Practice Facility on August 7, 2011 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

A strong NFL preseason doesn't always guarantee a roster spot.

Chris Streveler led the New York Jets to three comeback victories in as many exhibition games. He went 24-of-33 for 277 passing yards, five touchdowns, one interception, and a team-high 71 rushing yards.

It wasn't enough to stick around. ESPN's Adam Schefter said the Jets are still planning to cut the former Canadian Football League quarterback before Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline.

As many onlookers noted, football is a cruel sport. However, the 27-year-old probably earned himself an opportunity elsewhere.

Per the team's site, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Steveler had "one of the greatest preseasons in the history of football." Yet he was always fighting an uphill battle to make the team.

Despite Streveler's sizzling summer, the move isn't too shocking. The Jets are rolling with veteran Joe Flacco to start the season in place of Zach Wilson.

Streveler would have taken a roster spot from Mike White, who led the Jets to an upset over the Cincinnati Bengals last Halloween with 405 passing yards and three touchdowns.

At least Jets fans will always have this one magical August to remember.