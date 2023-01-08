NFL World Reacts To Jim Caldwell Interview News
Former NFL head coach Jim Caldwell is reportedly in line for another job.
According to a report, the longtime NFL head coach will interview in Carolina.
Caldwell is one of two notable head coaches to be interviewed by the Panthers.
Many in the NFL world would love to see Caldwell back on the sideline as a head coach.
"This feels almost like feeling them out as possible OC candidates for Wilks," one fan wrote.
"I’ll take Jim Caldwell," one fan added.
"This is Desperate Dave wanting to have his cake and eat it too, and it’s actually smart," one fan added.
"Jim Caldwell deserves a job. Stop hiring young coordinators who aren’t ready to be HCs," another fan wrote.
Will we see Caldwell on the sideline in 2023?