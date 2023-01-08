NFL World Reacts To Jim Caldwell Interview News

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 13: Detroit Lions head football coach Jim Caldwell watches the warms ups prior to the start of the preseason game against the New York Jets on August 13, 2015 at Ford Field Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Former NFL head coach Jim Caldwell is reportedly in line for another job.

According to a report, the longtime NFL head coach will interview in Carolina.

Caldwell is one of two notable head coaches to be interviewed by the Panthers.

Many in the NFL world would love to see Caldwell back on the sideline as a head coach.

"This feels almost like feeling them out as possible OC candidates for Wilks," one fan wrote.

"I’ll take Jim Caldwell," one fan added.

"This is Desperate Dave wanting to have his cake and eat it too, and it’s actually smart," one fan added.

"Jim Caldwell deserves a job. Stop hiring young coordinators who aren’t ready to be HCs," another fan wrote.

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 31: Detroit Lions head football coach Jim Caldwell watches the action from the sidelines during the fourth quarter of the game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on December 31, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit defeated Green Bay 35-11. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Will we see Caldwell on the sideline in 2023?