NFL World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Job Speculation

MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines watches action during a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh to the NFL talk is heating up once again.

Last offseason, Harbaugh flirted heavily with the NFL, getting mentioned for jobs with the Vikings and the Lions, before ultimately deciding to remain at Michigan.

But following another great year in Ann Arbor, could Harbaugh seriously consider the jump again?



Pro Football Talk floated the idea following Michigan's dominant win over Ohio State.

"If Jim Harbaugh is ever going to return to the NFL, the time to do it is arriving very soon," he wrote.

Most fans don't seem to be buying it, though.

"Why are year old tweets showing up on my timeline," one fan wrote.

"Undefeated after beating OSU. Program is looking stronger than it has been since the last NC. Unless they get embarrassed by Georgia he’s not going anywhere," one fan added.

"Taking over Houston huh …" one fan wrote.

"The only College coach I would hire. I wanted him since he left San Francisco. Id take him over Sean Payton if the Browns were to listen to idiot fans and fire KS," another fan wrote.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 8: Head Coach Jim Harbaugh of the San Francisco 49ers and Head Coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks shake hands following the game at Candlestick Park on December 8, 2013 in San Francisco, California. The 49ers defeated the Seahawks 19-17. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

