NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 29: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers walks back to the huddle after a timeout during the second quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The San Francisco 49ers top the Seattle Seahawks 26-21. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Brock Purdy can lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl by defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jimmy Garoppolo won't return for Sunday's matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. However, the veteran quarterback could practice and return for the Super Bowl as a backup if San Francisco advances.

The 49ers haven't lost since Garoppolo broke his foot in Week 13's win over the Miami Dolphins. Given Purdy's success over the last two months, there'll be no quarterback controversy even if Jimmy G returns.

However, fans noted Garoppolo's experience watching Super Bowl triumphs as Tom Brady's understudy with the New England Patriots.

"[No.] 10 earning his third ring on the bench will be glorious to witness," a fan wrote.

"Jimmy G as a backup is the best thing for the 49ers because he won two SB as a backup, just being pretty with a clipboard on the sidelines," another fan wrote. "The ultimate backup QB."

"There should be ZERO reason he plays especially if they win," a fan claimed.

"We don’t care," another fan stated. "He’s not seeing the field either way."

San Francisco went 7-3 behind Garoppolo, who posted a 103.0 quarterback rating with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. Yet the offense hasn't missed a beat with Purdy. The seventh-round rookie has accounted for 18 touchdowns in eight straight wins since assuming the job in early December.

Garoppolo may at least provide San Francisco an insurance option if he can return in two weeks. Of course, that's assuming the 49ers capture the George Halas Trophy on Sunday.