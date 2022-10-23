NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo's Performance Sunday

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the San Francisco 49ers in what is arguably the premier matchup of the NFL's Week 7 slate on Sunday afternoon.

In this Super Bowl rematch, one team appears to be a class or two above.

Kansas City is thrashing San Francisco, 44-23, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. The Chiefs' offense has simply been too good, while the Jimmy Garoppolo-led unit can't keep up.

"People really said an offense led by Jimmy Garoppolo would be unstoppable because it added another good running back," one fan tweeted.

"The only people who can stop the 49ers offense are Kyle Shanahan and Jimmy Garoppolo," another fan said.

"For a veteran, Jimmy Garoppolo s---- his pants when blitzed," one fan added.

"is there a clause in jimmy garoppolo's contract that says he's not allowed to throw the ball away?" another fan wondered.

Barring a late-game comeback, the 49ers will drop to 3-4 on the season.