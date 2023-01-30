NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo's Sunday Announcement

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 27: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers speaks to the media during Super Bowl Opening Night presented by BOLT24 at Marlins Park on January 27, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers were blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.

San Francisco lost starting quarterback Brock Purdy to an injury and then had to play without backup quarterback Josh Johnson.

Following the game, former starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo expressed his regret.

"I wish I had a helmet," he announced.

Garoppolo was not cleared for the game as he continued to recover from his regular season injury.

Should Jimmy G. have been able to play?

"Be happy you are leaving a team that didn’t like you. Better homes are available," one fan wrote.

"So the cameras wouldn’t catch smiling when everyone was hurt," one fan added.

"I’m sure the outcome would be different….." one fan added.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are heading to the Super Bowl, where they will take on the Chiefs.