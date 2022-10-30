NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson, Jerry Jones News

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 30: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys (L) hugs head coach Jimmy Johnson (R) as the Cowboys leads the Buffalo Bills late in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXVIII on January 30, 1994 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. The Cowboys won the Super Bowl 30 -13. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Everyone knows that the Jimmy Johnson-Jerry Jones relationship didn't end on the best of terms when the head coach left the Dallas Cowboys.

While Johnson led the Cowboys to two Super Bowls in the 1990s, he and Jones didn't get along very well, eventually leading to the head coach's departure..

Now, Johnson has released a book on his life, which includes some interesting notes about his time with Jones and the Cowboys franchise.

"Jimmy Johnson reveals in his new book that he had contractual control of all football decisions and that Jerry Jones attempted to negotiate that out multiple times without success," Ed Werder reports.

Does that surprise anyone?

"Might explain why that was the last they were any good.." one fan wrote.

"Wow. I’m shocked 🙄😑 Definitely buying his book," another fan wrote.

"I am for sure getting this book," one fan added.

"Is was evident when Jimmy’s regime was gone. Barry’s Super Bowl had Jimmy’s fingerprints all over it and then the Franchise went in a tail spin. No knock on Barry, but any Cowboys fan knows that," another fan wrote.

Jimmy and Jerry have since mended their relationship a bit, though we're still waiting for the head coach to be put in the franchise's Ring of Honor.