NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Honest Admission

Arguably one of the greatest linebackers to ever step foot on the football field, Zach Thomas, is still waiting to hear his name called for the Hall of Fame.

During his illustrious career, Thomas racked up 1,734 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, 74 tackles for loss and 17 interceptions. In 13 NFL seasons he earned five All-Pro honors, seven Pro-Bowl appearances and twice lead the league in tackles.

While he’s not in the hall yet, his former coach is going to bat for him in a very public way. “He deserves to be in HOF!” his former Miami coach Jimmy Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Fans flocked to Twitter thanking Johnson for calling attention to the egregious error on behalf of the Hall of Fame.

“Thank you Jimmy! Get this man a gold jacket people!” said one fan.

“If you don’t know, you ain’t old enough and didn’t watch this man play the game,” said another fan.

“Without a doubt, ZT belongs in the HOF,” said someone else.

It sounds like the fans are all on board with Thomas punching his ticket to the Hall of Fame in the near future.

But will he actually make it in?