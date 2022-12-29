NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt's Next Job Suggestion

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JUNE 09: Defensive-line J.J. Watt #99 of the Arizona Cardinals participates in an off-season workout at Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center on June 09, 2021 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

J.J. Watt announced his decision to retire at the end of the season.

While the star defensive lineman will finish playing football after the Arizona Cardinals' final two games, Watt has plenty of time to consider future work.

On Wednesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked if he sees Watt going the coaching route. Kingsbury had another idea.

"I would say Hollywood before coaching," Kingsbury said, per AZCardinals.com's Darren Urban. "He and The Rock would make a good team."

Others chimed in with their own ideas.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport suggested Watt could join forces with fellow star lineman Aaron Donald for a buddy movie.

A fan instead envisioned Watt pursuing The Rock's former career and stepping into a WWE ring.

Jess Root of Cards Wire sees TV analyst as a better fit for Watt than coaching.

Another fan said Watt will make a great coach since Kingsbury "has always been bad at evaluating talent."

Watt already has some acting experience. He's appeared as himself on episodes of The League and New Girl, as well as playing a soccer coach in Bad Moms.

The 33-year-old may have the look and charisma to cut it in Hollywood. He also wouldn't be the first football player to successfully make the transition. Carl Weathers, Terry Crews, John David Washington, Terry Bradshaw, and The Rock all earned considerable acting credits after stepping away from the gridiron.

Watt should have plenty of options once he hangs up his cleats in two weeks.