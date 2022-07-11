NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck, Tom Brady News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Announcer Joe Buck walks across Lambeau Field prior to a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cleveland Browns on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Joe Buck left FOX for ESPN in a pretty stunning move earlier this offseason.

The longtime NFL analyst is leaving Fox Sports to join Troy Aikman for ESPN's "Monday Night Football."



However, Buck admitted that before he left, he was told of the possibility of Tom Brady joining him at Fox Sports.

"They floated that to me before I left," Buck said to Dan Le Batard. "I didn't think it was completely realistic. I'm still not 100 percent sure... I expect him to be great because he's great at everything. But I think what you said before with staying with Troy [Aikman], it's a known quantity for me at 53 years-old at a place that's now got Super Bowls. I'd rather take the known person and somebody I enjoy working with."

Buck, though, didn't believe the pairing was completely realistic this offseason.

It would've been pretty fun to watch in reality, however.

Of course, not everyone is a fan of Joe Buck.

"Joe Buck's thoughts < everything," one fan tweeted.

"Tom Brady and PeeWee Herman would be a better than Buck!!!" another fan added.

Harsh crowd...