NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck, Troy Aikman's Decision

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Troy Aikman and Joe Buck attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage) Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were on the call of ABC's game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday evening.

Prior to the game, Buck and Aikman appeared on the air, though their microphones appeared to be upside down.

However, there was a reason for that.

Buck and Aikman decided to turn their microphone logos upside down, so they would look like "3s" instead of "Es" as a tribute to Damar Hamlin.

Now that's pretty cool, even if it confused viewers watching at home at first.

"THIS ELITE. Wow," one fan wrote.

"Ha! I wondered why the E was upside down," one fan added.

"We see what you did there!! Sweet!!" one fan added on social media.

"That's dope," one fan added.

The Jaguars beat the Titans on Saturday night, to win the AFC South and advance to the playoffs.