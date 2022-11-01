NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck & Troy Aikman's Outfits

The most eventful part of Monday Night Football's Week 8 game was the attire Joe Buck and Troy Aikman wore.

Embracing Halloween, the duo honored the glory days of Howard Cosell, Frank Gifford, and Don Meredith with throwback yellow blazers. After a scoreless first quarter, Buck and Aikman called an increasingly lopsided AFC North matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

Fans love the jackets and wouldn't mind seeing them permanently.

"I am calling for broadcasters to bring back network jackets," The Ringer's Kevin Clark wrote. "It's a good look and usually better than whatever suit the broadcaster was gonna wear on their own.

"I wish Joe Buck and Troy Aikman wore the old ABC Sports yellow blazers every week on Monday Night Football," Gershon Rabinowitz wrote on Twitter.

"Best thing about tonight's #MNF is the throwback blazers worn by Buck and Aikman," one fan wrote.

"Why don't they wear them every week," a fan asked.

"One of the great things about Buck and Aikman on Monday Night Football is that they respect the broadcast and treat it like a big deal," another fan said. "MNF hasn’t had this since [Al] Michaels and [John] Madden."

Buck and Aikman tried to bring some prestige to Monday night's broadcast, but the Bengals didn't oblige. They didn't find the scoreboard until Joe Burrow threw a touchdown to Tyler Boyd early in the fourth quarter.

The Browns will look to protect a 25-6 lead at home.