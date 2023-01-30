NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Postgame Announcement

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up before kickoff against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Joe Burrow will be back.

The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, falling 23-20, on the road at Arrowhead Stadium.

Following the game, Burrow had a promise for everyone. He and the Bengals will be back.

“Even last year, the expectation was to always be in this game and to win it,” Burrow said. “I think we have the guys in that room, going forward, that will put us in that position, along with the front office and the coaching staff.

“I feel very good about the direction that we’re headed in. We’ve been in this game for two straight years. We have won one and lost one. Obviously, this one hurts but we will come back stronger.”

The NFL world is believing him.

"With upcoming paydays for Burrow, Chase and Higgins, I think the Bengals SB window is closed," one fan wrote.

"Window closed everybody have to get paid now buddy," one fan added.

"Excited to see how this team is once he’s off his rookie salary," one fan wrote.

Will you see Burrow back?