NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Postgame Interview

Joe Burrow is trending on social media for his postgame interview with Tracy Wolfson.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback led his team to a win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Burrow and Co. are off to the AFC Championship Game.

All week, there was talk of a potential Chiefs vs. Bills neutral site AFC Championship Game. Burrow had a message for those people on Sunday night.

“Better send them refunds," he announced.

NFL fans are loving it.

"Who dey!!" one fan wrote.

"I want them to win the SB ngl" another fan added.

"That’s my QB," one fan added on social media.

Burrow and the Bengals are scheduled to kick off against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game next Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on CBS.