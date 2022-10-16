NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Pregame Outfit Sunday
Joe Burrow is back in New Orleans.
The former LSU Tigers quarterback, who won a national championship in Baton Rouge, defeating Clemson, is rocking one of his teammate's jerseys ahead of kickoff on Sunday.
"Joe sporting Ja’Marr’s National Championship jersey," the Bengals tweeted.
That's a pretty sweet look.
"My QB," one fan wrote.
"GOAT," another fan added.
"This is both 🔥 and 🥶 at the same damn time. It’s a #LSU reunion in the Superdome today. #GeauxTigers," Jacob Hester added.
"The percentage. It’s growing," one fan added on Sunday morning.
The Bengals and the Saints, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.