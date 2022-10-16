Skip to main content
51
New Articles

NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Pregame Outfit Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow points at his helmet with both hands before snapping the ball.

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow is back in New Orleans.

The former LSU Tigers quarterback, who won a national championship in Baton Rouge, defeating Clemson, is rocking one of his teammate's jerseys ahead of kickoff on Sunday.

"Joe sporting Ja’Marr’s National Championship jersey," the Bengals tweeted.

That's a pretty sweet look.

"My QB," one fan wrote.

"GOAT," another fan added.

"This is both 🔥 and 🥶 at the same damn time. It’s a #LSU reunion in the Superdome today. #GeauxTigers," Jacob Hester added.

"The percentage. It’s growing," one fan added on Sunday morning.

Joe Burrow fist pumps during the national championship game.

The Bengals and the Saints, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.