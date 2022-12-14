NFL World Reacts To Joe Burrow's Scary Admission

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 09: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images) Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Watch out, NFL.

The Cincinnati Bengals have been on a surge as of late, rising toward the top of the AFC. But Joe Burrow believes more could be coming.

The star quarterback revealed on Wednesday a pretty scary thought for the rest of the league.

"I think we have another level on offense we can find."

That's a scary thought for the rest of the National Football League, isn't it?

"My pick to come out of the AFC," one fan wrote.

"Oh!" Kay Adams wrote.

"If they find that s--- it’s over and Jamarr chase will be hitting the griddy with a Super Bowl ring on cigars smoking," one fan added.

"Got to take into consideration that injuries have limited the opportunities to have all facets of the offense on the field together. Fingers crossed that finally happens down the stretch, because no one out there is stopping that," one fan added.

This weekend will be an interesting test.

Burrow and the Bengals are scheduled to take on Tom Brady and the Bucs on Sunday.