NFL World Reacts To Joey Chestnut, Tom Brady News

MIAMI BEACH, FL - MAY 04: Tom Brady at the IWC Schaffhausen The Big Pilot charity golf challenge at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images) Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Tom Brady is arguably the GOAT of the National Football League, with seven Super Bowls and countless passing records.

Joey Chestnut is the GOAT of competitive eating.

Perhaps we'll see two GOATS competing against each other at some point.

Chestnut has challenged Brady to an eating competition. Knowing Brady, though, it would probably have to be with something like avocado ice cream.

We might have to wait until Brady is retired for this competition to take place.

NFL fans have taken to Twitter to react.

"What are they gonna have an avocado eating contest?" one fan joked.

It would be fun to see the two GOATs going at it. It would also be interesting to see what kind of food Tom Brady would pick to eat.

What kind of food would you want to see Joey Chestnut and Tom Brady facing off in?