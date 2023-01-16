NFL World Reacts To John Harbaugh's In-Game Interview

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 02: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens reacts in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith/Getty Images

John Harbaugh was in no mood to talk on Sunday night.

With his Ravens trailing the Bengals at the end of the first quarter, NBC's sideline reporter caught up with the head coach on the sideline.

Harbaugh was in no mood to talk.

"John Harbaugh already a 12 on a scale of 1-10 of how annoyed he is tonight. The QB situation probably isn't helping matters," one fan wrote.

"Safe to say John Harbaugh wasn’t enthusiastic about being interviewed after the first quarter tonight," one fan added.

"Kudos to John Harbaugh for his terse responses to some inane sideline reporter questions. These end of 1st quarter interviews are beyond stupid, and he was at least honest," one fan added.

Harbaugh was clearly not a fan of the questions being asked on Sunday evening.

The Ravens are now trailing the Bengals, 10-0, on Sunday evening.