NFL World Reacts To Johnny Manziel Girlfriend Video

COLLEGE STATION, TX - NOVEMBER 09: Johnny Manziel #2 of the Texas A&M Aggies waits on the field before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field on November 9, 2013 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Johnny Manziel and his new girlfriend, Kenzie Warner, went viral on social media this week.

The former NFL and Texas A&M quarterback and his Houston-based girlfriend appeared to enjoy some time together in Las Vegas.

Manziel had a message for his critics.

“Wonder what he’s up to these days?” Manziel tweeted.

The video went viral, with several NFL players and fans reacting to it on social media.

Manziel, who's currently playing in the Fan Controlled Football League, has had his eyes on another sport: golf.

“I’ve been thinking about this the last couple weeks,” Manziel said last year. “I’m gonna give myself 12 years to try and play professional golf. I’m gonna grind this out and see how good I can get and see if I can’t enter some tournaments, and see if I can’t go play professional golf eventually.”

Perhaps we'll see Johnny and Kenzie at a professional golf even down the line.