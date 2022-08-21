NFL World Reacts To Jon Gruden News

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders looks on prior to the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Jon Gruden apparently didn't want Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski playing for his Las Vegas Raiders a few years ago.

UFC commissioner Dana White told Rob Gronkowski and The Gronks tonight that he orchestrated a deal for the Raiders to sign Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The blockbuster deal would have been one of the biggest in NFL history.

But Jon Gruden apparently said no and refused to make the deal a reality. A missed opportunity by the since-fired Gruden.

"Dana White killing Gruden about how he blew it not getting Brady Gronk to Vegas lol #UFC278," one fan wrote.

"so Derek Carr is 'that MFer' that Jon Gruden stuck with instead of landing Brady & Gronk," wrote Warren Sharp.

"Gruden prevented the Raiders from having TOM BRADY AND GRONK," said Robert Griffin III.

"WOW! On the UFC 278 with the Gronks broadcast, Dana White said he worked to put a deal together to bring Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Raiders -- He said Brady was already looking at houses -- and at the last minute Jon Gruden blew it up because he didn't want them!"

The Raiders probably would have won a Super Bowl or two by now had Jon Gruden not gotten in the way. What a disaster.