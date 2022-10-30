NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen Girlfriend Halloween Photo

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Brittany Williams and Josh Allen on the Red Carpet prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills are playing the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, so Halloween festivities took place last weekend for most players.

Josh Allen and his girlfriend, Brittany Morgan Williams, went viral on social media.

"A little fool for this old sport 🤍✨🥂," Williams captioned their photo on social media.

Photos of Allen and Williams' Halloween costume have gone viral.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 01: Josh Allen and Brittany Williams pose during Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

NFL fans took to social media to weigh in on the costume on social media.

"Cheat code costume from Josh," one fan wrote.

"Obsessed♥️," one fan added.

"Lovee🔥," one fan added.

"👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼," another fan wrote on social media.

The Bills and the Packers are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night.

The game will air on NBC.