NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen Girlfriend Halloween Photo
The Buffalo Bills are playing the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, so Halloween festivities took place last weekend for most players.
Josh Allen and his girlfriend, Brittany Morgan Williams, went viral on social media.
"A little fool for this old sport 🤍✨🥂," Williams captioned their photo on social media.
Photos of Allen and Williams' Halloween costume have gone viral.
NFL fans took to social media to weigh in on the costume on social media.
"Cheat code costume from Josh," one fan wrote.
"Obsessed♥️," one fan added.
"Lovee🔥," one fan added.
"👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼," another fan wrote on social media.
The Bills and the Packers are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night.
The game will air on NBC.