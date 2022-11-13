NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen Helmet Slamming Video

FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 23: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

A Game of The Year candidate didn't end well for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Allen looked to hand the Minnesota Vikings a victory when fumbling at the 1-yard line after his defense seemingly secured a victory with a goal-line stand. He redeemed himself by leading a drive for a game-tying field goal with less than a minute remaining.

However, after the Vikings kicked a field goal on their first overtime possession, Patrick Peterson picked off Allen in the end zone to finish the game.

A frustrated Allen slammed down his helmet when leaving the field. Fans didn't show much sympathy to the 26-year-old.

Playing through a UCL injury, Allen accumulated 330 passing yards and a team-high 84 rushing yards. However, his fumble and two interceptions proved costly.

Allen has now thrown two picks in each of the last three games and 10 on the season. After two straight losses, the Bills have fallen into a tie for second place in the AFC East.

Buffalo still brandishes an NFL-best point differential (+99), but a 6-3 record doesn't reflect that dominance. All of their losses, including division setbacks to the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, came by two or three points.

Allen must clean up his turnover miscues to save his MVP candidacy and guide Buffalo to its first Super Bowl title in franchise history. The Bills can bounce back when hosting the Cleveland Browns in Week 11.