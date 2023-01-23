NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen Postgame Announcement

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are going home early once again.

The Bills fell to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round of the AFC Playoffs on Sunday. Following the game, no one took the loss harder than Allen.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Bills quarterback didn't get up to shower until nearly an hour after the game concluded.

"Josh Allen sat in his locker, still in his uniform, for a long time just looking at his phone and looking almost shocked. He finally just hit the shower," the ESPN NFL insider tweeted.

Yikes.

"He believed they were going," one fan wrote.

"He’ll feel the same way next year when the Jets knock them off with Aaron Rodgers," one fan wrote.

"Okay... These reporters lmao," one fan added.

"Really is a shame that reporters have access to the locker room," one fan added.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills signals for a first down during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Will Allen and the Bills be able to bounce back in 2023?