NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen's Appearance Tonight

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 16: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Have a week, Josh Allen.

The Buffalo Bills star quarterback has taken in a couple of big games in recent days. On Sunday, he led his team to a huge road win over the Chiefs. Wednesday night, he's taking in an NLCS playoff contest.

Allen was in attendance for the Padres' Game 2 win over the Phillies on Wednesday night.

The NFL quarterback and his girlfriend went viral in a suite.

NFL Network host Rich Eisen pointed out that this could provide extra fuel to a potential Bills vs. Eagles Super Bowl.

Buffalo and Philadelphia are the respective favorites in their conferences right now, after all.

"One thing for Philly fans to file away if it’s an Eagles-Bills Super Bowl," he tweeted.

Allen met up with an all-time San Diego Padres great prior to the game, as well.

Trevor Hoffman shared a cool photo from the game.

The Padres rallied from an early deficit to take down the Phillies and even up the series.

Game 3 is set for Friday.