NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen's Appearance Tonight
Have a week, Josh Allen.
The Buffalo Bills star quarterback has taken in a couple of big games in recent days. On Sunday, he led his team to a huge road win over the Chiefs. Wednesday night, he's taking in an NLCS playoff contest.
Allen was in attendance for the Padres' Game 2 win over the Phillies on Wednesday night.
The NFL quarterback and his girlfriend went viral in a suite.
NFL Network host Rich Eisen pointed out that this could provide extra fuel to a potential Bills vs. Eagles Super Bowl.
Buffalo and Philadelphia are the respective favorites in their conferences right now, after all.
"One thing for Philly fans to file away if it’s an Eagles-Bills Super Bowl," he tweeted.
Allen met up with an all-time San Diego Padres great prior to the game, as well.
Trevor Hoffman shared a cool photo from the game.
The Padres rallied from an early deficit to take down the Phillies and even up the series.
Game 3 is set for Friday.