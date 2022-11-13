NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen's Status Sunday

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

You can breathe easy now, Bills fans.

Buffalo's star quarterback, Josh Allen, has officially been listed as ACTIVE for Sunday's game.

Allen has been dealing with some arm pain since last weekend's contest.

"Bills’ QB Josh Allen officially active today vs. Vikings," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted.

Bills fans are understandably excited on Sunday morning.

"He's my QB8 for the week. Only playing other elite options over him. I would expect the Bills to run the ball a little more today but he's still Josh Allen and absolute freak of nature so it wouldn't surprise me if he's still productive despite the injury," one fan tweeted.

"Not going to lie I’m stressing about this a little bit and I’m sure the whole Bills franchise is as well. I really don’t want him to hurt himself more," one fan added.

"What could possibly go wrong?" another fan wondered.

"Only a special player can move a line by 3 pts," one fan added.

The Bills and the Vikings are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.