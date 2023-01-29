NFL World Reacts To Josh Johnson Injury News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 01: Quarterback Josh Johnson #17 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers turned to Josh Johnson after Brock Purdy injured his right elbow early in the NFC Championship Game.

However, the replacement to a quarterback replacing the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, who replaced the injured Trey Lance, also got hurt.

Johnson exited the game in the third quarter. Shortly after, the 49ers ruled him out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a concussion.

With no other active quarterback, San Francisco went back to an injured Purdy. Fans can't believe San Francisco's horrible luck.

"Purdy to hand off or McCaffrey in wildcat formation," SiriusXM's Adam Caplan predicted.



"If you don't laugh, you'll cry," a fan wrote.

"We literally went through our entire depth at QB," another 49ers fan posted.

"This is a joke," a fan lamented.

"Oh man it's over," another fan said.

The 49ers flourished behind Garoppolo and went undefeated with Purdy under center, but a talented team can only accomplish so much with so many quarterback injuries.

Johnson and Purdy have combined for just 82 passing yards at Lincoln Financial Field. Down 31-7 late in the fourth quarter, the 49ers will need an all-time comeback to avoid elimination.