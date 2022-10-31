NFL World Reacts To Josh McDaniels Decision News

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 04: Head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders gives a thumbs-up to players prior to the 2022 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 04, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Some Las Vegas Raiders fans have already lost patience with Josh McDaniels after they dropped to 2-5 with a 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

However, owner Mark Davis is not among that antsy crowd clamoring to place the first-year head coach on the hot seat.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore, Davis stated that McDaniels will remain his head coach "for years to come." The former longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator signed a four-year deal this offseason.

Raiders Nation doesn't see eye to eye on McDaniels. Some understand giving him time, but others seem to have already witnessed enough.

ESPN's Paul Gutierrez reported that Davis and McDaniels had a "lengthy postgame meeting" after the Saints shut them out on Sunday. Via The Athletic's Vic Tafur, the head coach apologized to fans during his postgame press conference and said they're "going to work hard" to fix their early shortcomings.

"I own that," McDaniels said. "That's my responsibility. We have to do much better obviously in every phase of the game."

Fans may already want a change, but Davis is unlikely to give up on his new hire so soon. The Raiders hadn't lost by more than six points before a dismal Week 8 showing that quarterback Derek Carr called "embarrassing."

Their next three opponents, starting with the 2-6 Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday, all have losing records. The Raiders have a chance to rebound, but more losses may even test Davis' restraint.