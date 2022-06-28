NFL World Reacts To Julian Edelman's Top 3 Wide Receivers

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 4: Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots is interviewed at a press conference naming him MVP of Super Bowl LIII on February 4, 2019 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Former NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman shared a pretty controversial wide receiver ranking during a recent podcast episode.

The former New England Patriot was asked who he thinks the current top-three wide receivers are. He listed the following.

Davante Adams Keenan Allen Cooper Kupp

That's not a bad list, but a few NFL fans are surprised Edelman prioritized route running when ranking current NFL wide receivers.

"So the crisp route runners? Makes sense but idk why you’d have Keenan in over Hop," one fan said.

With that being said, Allen is probably the best route runner in the NFL, so he deserves the nod.

"Keenan is a better route runner (didn’t say a better player). it’s literally his whole skill set. he’s not faster, bigger, or stronger than most DBs. he’a below average athlete for his position, but what he has is the finest route running you’ll ever see," another fan commented.

It's probably best to trust the guy who's played in the NFL and seen these guys up close.

"Idc what this comment section says ima trust the dude who played in the league," one fan said.

Who do you think the top three receivers in the NFL are?