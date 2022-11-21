NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields Injury Diagnosis

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 20: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears attempts a pass during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Breathe easy, Bears fans.

Chicago's starting quarterback, Justin Fields, has avoided serious injury to his shoulder.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the MRI results have come back clean for Fields. He's reportedly day-to-day with the injury.

"Justin Fields is considered day-to-day with a left shoulder injury following his MRI today, coach Matt Eberflus said. Much more optimism today than there was on Sunday night," Rapoport reported.

The NFL World has taken to social media to weigh in on the diagnosis Monday.

"Thank god. Protect Fields at all costs," one fan wrote.

"Let him sit…let’s get some more Ls for draft reasons," one fan added.

"All things considered, this is good. Still don’t think it’s worth starting him vs. NYJ. Let him recover fully. No need to rush him," another fan wrote.

"Honestly given how Flus handles injuries this doesn’t mean anything until Wens unless he was going on IR," one fan admitted.

Chicago dropped to 3-8 on the season with Sunday's loss.