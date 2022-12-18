NFL World Was Praying For Justin Fields On Sunday

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears fans got scared when Justin Fields exited Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The second-year quarterback, who is playing through a separated shoulder, briefly left during the fourth quarter, While the development worried onlookers, he returned to throw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Byron Pringle.

Fans went from praying for Fields to exhaling and celebrating another promising game from the 2021 first-round pick.

Fields tallied a game-high 95 rushing yards despite a sensational 50-yard score getting reduced to a 39-yard run because he stepped out of bounds. He now has exactly 1,000 rushing yards this season, making him the third quarterback in NFL history to reach that benchmark.

The 23-year-old also threw two touchdowns, but it wasn't enough to lead Chicago to a massive upset. The Eagles escaped Soldier Field with a 25-20 win over the Bears behind three touchdown runs from Jalen Hurts.

Despite falling to 3-11 with their seventh straight loss, the Bears have to love what they're seeing from Fields this season.