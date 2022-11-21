NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields' Wild Injury Timeline

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears walks across the field in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Justin Fields left Sunday's game with a left shoulder injury. As of Monday, the Chicago Bears quarterback's status remains up in the air.

Per ESPN's Courtney Cronin, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus called Fields "day to day." However, he wouldn't rule out the second-year pro missing some time, perhaps even the rest of the 2022 season.

Onlookers are confused by the bizarrely wide range of possibilities. Do the Bears not have enough information yet to assess his prognosis? Is Eberflus playing coy, or are the 3-8 Bears already planning ahead to 2023?

Perhaps it's all of the above.

Fields has offered the franchise hope by garnering eight passing touchdowns over the last four games. He's also accrued 552 rushing yards -- setting the single-game quarterback rushing record in Week 9 -- and five more running scores during that stretch.

Yet the Bears have dropped seven of their last eight games. Despite their latest three setbacks coming by a combined seven points, they essentially packed in the season by trading star defenders Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith.

Chicago thus has no reason to play its 23-year-old franchise quarterback if he's not 100 percent. Sitting Fields for one or two games as a precaution could suddenly turn into shutting him down.

That timetable offers no clarity on his availability for this Sunday's matchup against the New York Jets.