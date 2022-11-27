NFL World Reacts To Justin Tucker's Field Goal Attempt

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Kicker Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Ravens 33-27 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

All that stood between the Jacksonville Jaguars and a 28-27 victory was a 67-yard field goal.

They could have started celebrating if facing any team besides the Baltimore Ravens, but Justin Tucker momentarily frightened everyone in Duval.

Tucker's kick was on target, and the camera angle made it seem like it could have enough distance. But the ball fell short at the back of the end zone as time expired.

He didn't break his own record, a 66-yarder to defeat the Detroit Lions at the end of regulation last year. However, everyone noted that nobody else would have made things so close.

Tucker made all four of his prior attempts Sunday, including a 55-yarder in the second quarter. He's yet to miss a field-goal try within 50 yards this season.

The Ravens led by nine early in the fourth quarter, but they squandered yet another late lead. Down seven with two minutes remaining, Trevor Lawrence drove the field and found Marvin Jones Jr. for a touchdown with 14 seconds on the clock.

Rather than tie the game with an extra point, Jacksonville went ahead with a successful two-point conversion.

Tucker nearly bailed out his teammates and crushed the Jaguars by topping his own NFL record, but not even he could connect from 67.