NFL World Reacts To Kenny Pickett Decision News

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 13: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field for warm ups before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new starting quarterback.

Rookie Kenny Pickett made his NFL debut on Sunday in the loss to the Jets, taking over for veteran starter Mitch Trubisky.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said postgame that he was undecided on the starting job moving forward. He has reportedly made his decision, though.

"The #Steelers are expected to move forward with rookie QB Kenny Pickett, sources say, as the first-rounder is set to replace Mitch Trubisky in the lineup. Pickett saw his first action on Sunday and is slated to be the QB moving forward," Ian Rapoport reported on Monday afternoon.

It's probably the right call - and, at this point, it's an unsurprising one.

"Yes sir !! The future it's here lets go steelers," one fan wrote.

"Trubisky lasted all of 4 weeks lol. Most of us saw this coming," another fan wrote.

"Pickett’s first four opponents as starter: Bills, Bucs, Dolphins, Eagles. Whew," another fan added.

"While HC Mike Tomlin told us after the game re: who will be the Steelers starting QB “we’ll deal with next week next week”, this seemed to be the obvious answer. Players in the locker room also telling us: we’ll get Kenny ready for this week for practice, and the game," another reporter shared.

The Steelers are set to take on the Bills on Monday.