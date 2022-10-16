NFL World Reacts To Kenny Pickett Injury News

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 13: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field for warm ups before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

Kenny Pickett is out of the game for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

The Steelers quarterback took a big hit on a pass attempt in the second half of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pickett appeared to hit his head on the ground. He was promptly removed from the game.

Mitch Trubisky is now in for the Steelers.

Here's the video of the hit.

That didn't look good.

"Kenny Pickett took a shot and looked like his head hit the ground on the way down," Mike Garafolo reports.

"Kenny Pickett comes out of the blue tent, and heads to the locker room," Jenna Harner added.

The Steelers are leading the Bucs, 13-12, on Sunday afternoon.

Hopefully we'll see Pickett back in there.