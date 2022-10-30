NFL World Reacts To Kenny Pickett Unhappy News

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 13: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a very bad team this year.

Pittsburgh dropped to 2-6 on the season following Sunday's blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett isn't happy.

"It's insane to keep doing the same things over and over and expect something different," Pickett said of his team's performance on Sunday afternoon.

Yikes.

Steelers fans aren't happy, either.

"In other words… Fire Canada," one fan wrote.

"Now i know we’re not professionals in this sport, but i been saying this too," another fan added.

"WE HAVE BEEN SAYING THIS," one fan added on social media.

"Every player seems to want change on offense but Tomlin seems fine with the worst offense in the league," one fan added.

The Steelers have a bye next week, before returning to the field against the Saints.