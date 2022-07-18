NFL World Reacts To Kirk Cousins, Mike Zimmer Rumor

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after defeating the New Orleans Saints 26-20 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NFL fans often speculated that former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer didn't love his quarterback, Kirk Cousins.

That speculation added fuel to the fire with comments from a former Vikings player.

Ex-Vikings linebacker Ben Leber told Zach Gelb that Zimmer didn't like Cousins and it showed.

“I think he’s gonna finally thrive, really thrive, in a system and a coach that actually respects him,” Leber said of Cousins on CBS Sports Radio. “I mean, It’s not like I’m not breaking news here that Mike Zimmer did not like Kirk Cousins. And I think that showed in the way that Kirk behaved and the way that he carried himself. The team was never given to him, or he was never allowed to earn the trust of the team, because the head coach I think just didn’t like him.”

It's not earth-shattering news, but it's still a bit surprising to hear.

"He saying everything us fans already knew," one fan added.

"Probably the most obvious thing in Minnesota the last 2 years lol," another fan added.

Cousins has a new coach now, though, and it'll be interesting to see how he fares.