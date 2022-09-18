NFL World Reacts To Kliff Kingsbury's Girlfriend's Racy Photo

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

It's good to be Kliff Kingsbury - well, off the field, anyway.

The Arizona Cardinals are struggling this year, looking at a potential 0-2 start to the season, as they're currently getting crushed by the Las Vegas Raiders.

On the field, Kingsbury and the Cardinals are facing a lot of scrutiny.

Off the field, he's reportedly dating a top model.

Kingsbury is dating model Veronica Bielik, who has hundreds of thousands of followers across social media.

Fans are sympathetic.

"Well yeah, he has to study film, game plan for the next opponent, practice reps, analyze data, weigh injuries..." one fan wrote.

"The only success he ever had was being the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M with a Heisman Trophy QB…. The guy has been failing up ever since! Fired as a HC @ Texas Tech, then hired to be Head Coach of Arizona, and now he’s failing there. At least he’s got a hot girlfriend," one fan added.

"Yes Cardinals didn't look prepared last week for opener," another fan wrote.

The Cardinals will look for better times moving forward.