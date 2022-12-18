NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner's Appearance Saturday

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Former NFL athlete and television broadcaster Kurt Warner during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kurt Warner was on the call of Saturday afternoon's game between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens.

The Hall of Fame quarterback went viral for his outfit on Saturday afternoon.

Warner's space-man themed jacket went viral on social media throughout the day.

"THE JACKET IS BACK!" NFL Network tweeted.

NFL fans loved it, as well.

"Lookin like Jiffy Pop," one fan joked.

"The most exciting part of this game," another fan added.

"Now THAT is Style," another fan wrote on social media.

The Browns topped the Ravens, 13-3, on Saturday afternoon. It was Deshaun Watson's first home game in Cleveland.