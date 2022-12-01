NFL World Reacts To Kyler Murray, Ex-Teammate Drama

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 08: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up prior to the start of the NFL pre-season game against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Tension mounted Wednesday between two former Arizona Cardinals teammates.

On his All Things Covered podcast, cornerback Patrick Peterson said Kyler Murray doesn't "care about nobody but Kyler Murray." The quarterback responded by accusing the three-time All-Pro of using him for publicity.

"This isn’t true," Murray wrote on Twitter. "You on some weird s---. You got my number. If you really felt like this as a “big bro” or “mentor” you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow."

Fans got out their popcorn and watched the drama unfold. Some onlookers agreed with Murray, with one guessing that Peterson will request a podcast interview rather than the private discussion Murray desired.

However, another fan said Murray is "more worried about social media and video games than studying" and urged the 25-year-old to speak through actions rather than words.

Peterson appeared to take a shot at Murray when his Minnesota Vikings beat the Cardinals in Week 8. He pantomimed playing a video game, a well-documented hobby for Arizona's star signal-caller.

Let's see if Murray and Peterson's public verbal spat continues.