NFL World Reacts To Kyler Murray's Concerning Admission

Things are not going very well in Arizona these days.

The Cardinals lost to the Chargers, 25-24, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, the team's quarterback, Kyler Murray, had a concerning admission.

"Schematically, we're kinda f--ked," he told reporters.

Yikes.

The NFL World has taken to social media to react to Murray's concerning admission.

"Kliff will be fired tomorrow," one fan predicted.

"Five years, $230 million 🃏🤡," one fan added.

"BE HONEST..." another fan wrote on social media.

"I’m so thankful for Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid," another fan wrote on Twitter.

"Come to the texans where we have the best scheme in the nfl," another fan wrote.

Murray and Kliff Kingsbury's relationship has reportedly been 'tense' in recent weeks.

Sunday's loss probably doesn't help things.