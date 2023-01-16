NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson, Patriots Speculation

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 15: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens throws against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

There's a chance Lamar Jackson has played his last game with the Baltimore Ravens.

The star quarterback remained sidelined with an ankle injury as the Cincinnati Bengals eliminated the Ravens on Sunday night. Jackson will set his sights on free agency this offseason.

One oddsmaker pegged an interesting favorite to land his services if Jackson leaves Baltimore. According to BetOnline.ag, via Mike Kadlick, the New England Patriots are listed at +400 -- a 20 percent implied probability -- to sign Jackson if he doesn't return to Baltimore.

It's an intriguing thought with former first-round pick Mac Jones coming off his second season. New England has also emerged as a favorite to land DeAndre Hopkins if the Arizona Cardinals trade him.

However, fans believe it's far more likely Jackson will stay with the Ravens.

Even if they don't reach a long-term agreement, the Ravens can use a franchise tag to keep the 2019 NFL MVP for at least one more season. They can utilize the exclusive tag to prevent other teams from negotiating with him.

Jackson led the Ravens to an 8-4 start before missing the final six games. It marked the second straight season he ended sidelined.

The Ravens need a healthy Jackson to seriously contend, so it's difficult to envision them letting the 26-year-old walk. But it might not be as tough to imagine Bill Belichick moving on from Jones after a disappointing season.