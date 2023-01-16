NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson's Next Team List

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 16: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 16, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Where is Lamar Jackson going to play in 2023?

The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card game on Monday night. Jackson did not play and he also didn't make the trip to Cincinnati.

This is leading to many believing that Jackson has played his final game for the Ravens.

Where will he play in 2023? There are a couple of favorites to land him, but the Jets and the Falcons top the list.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the next team odds.

"If Lamar is the Detroit Lions starting QB Week 1 of the 2023-2024 season, I will jump off a cliff," one fan wrote.

"Lamar to Miami don’t sound bad," one fan added.

"Titans not on this list?" one fan added.

"Places that would interest me (since that's most important): Dolphins Falcons Jets Raiders Vikings," one fan added.

It would be fun to see Jackson playing elsewhere, but the Ravens should probably just pay up.