NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson's Surprising Decision

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 04: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Not only did Lamar Jackson not play for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but he also failed to travel with the team.

Jackson, who's still recovering from a knee injury, did not make the trip with the team to Cincinnati.

"Lamar Jackson didn’t travel with the team to this game? Yeesh," Peter Schrager wrote.

"Any word why Lamar didn’t travel with the team?" Rich Eisen added.

"Um, Lamar didn’t even travel with the team?" another fan added on social media.

It's an odd choice, considering it's a playoff game, but perhaps Jackson can rest and rehab better from home.

Or maybe this is truly the last we've seen of Jackson with the Baltimore Ravens.

Do you see him playing elsewhere in 2023?