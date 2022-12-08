NFL World Reacts To Laura Rutledge's Announcement

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: SEC Network reporter Laura Rutledge reacts to a comment on the set of the Paul Finebaum Show during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ten years ago, ESPN host Laura Rutledge competed in the Miss America competition.

A decade later, she'll be hosting it.

Rutledge, who hosts some of ESPN's top NFL and college football coverage, made the cool announcement on Wednesday evening.

"This coming January is 10 years since I was in Miss America. If you told me back then that I’d have the honor of emceeing @MissAmericaOrg a decade later, I’d have fallen over 🤣. So excited to witness lives changed and celebrate amazing women," she announced.

The NFL world is celebrating Rutledge's announcement on Wednesday night.

"Holy full-circle moment, Batman!" one fan wrote.

"Laura is another GOAT," another fan wrote.

"Congratulations Laura! Excited for you to get to experience this honor. Enjoy," another fan added.

"Laura Rutledge, so many congratulations to you! You’ve earned it! The Very Best You Are!" one fan wrote.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: ESPN sideline reporter Laura Rutledge walks near the sideline before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers on January 1, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Miss America competition will be televised on ABC in January, hosted by Rutledge.