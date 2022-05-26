NFL World Reacts To LaVar Arrington's Controversial Remarks

MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JULY 13: (L-R) Former NFL PLayer LaVar Arrington D'Quell Jackson attend the Sports Academy Foundation 50 For 50 at Manhattan Country Club on July 13, 2017 in Manhattan Beach, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images) Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Former Penn State star and NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington is making headlines this week due to his comments about Drew Brees.

Arrington addressed Brees' recent comments about his broadcasting future. The former All-Pro quarterback made it clear that he's not sure what's next for him.

While it's possible that Brees is genuinely undecided, Arrington accused Brees of "acting out" for attention.

"Or maybe he’s acting out because that’s what he’s used to feeling," Arrington said. "He’s just not as popular as he thinks he is, he’s not as loved as he thinks he is, and he acts out when it doesn’t go the way he would like for it to go. He’s reaching out and he’s crying out for attention.”

Unsurprisingly, NFL fans were taken aback by Arrington's comments.

"Who the hell is LaVar Arrington? I think LaVar Arrington isn’t as popular as he think he is," a Saints fan tweeted.

"First off, yes Drew is as popular as he thinks he is since everyone is talking about him at the moment," another fan wrote. "Also maybe visit New Orleans my guy. Second, who even is this?"

It's safe to say fans are not supporting Arrington's comments about Brees.

Brees has not yet responded to Arrington, and honestly, it'd be out of character for him to anyway.

At the end of the day, Brees is still adjusting to his post-football life. Maybe that's why Arrington believes the future Hall of Famer is "acting out."