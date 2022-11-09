NFL World Reacts To The Referee Mistake Admission

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: A detail of the uniform and whistle of an NFL referee as he oversees the action between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Texans defeated the Broncos 31-25. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Two questionable officiating decisions clouded the end of Sunday's game between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins.

On Wednesday, the NFL acknowledged that the referees got both plays wrong.

Per Alex Shapiro of NBC Sports, the league said Bears cornerback Eddie Jackson should not have gotten called for a costly 47-yard pass interference penalty in the fourth quarter.

Furthermore, they said officials should have flagged the Dolphins for pass interference on a deep pass to Clase Claypool in the closing minutes.

Considering the Dolphins escaped with a 35-32 win, Bears fans don't feel any better about the NFL admitting the errors.

Via Shapiro, Jackson said the referee told him he didn't see him playing the ball.

"I don't know what to say. You're a referee, you're right on the side. I don't know how you didn't see me play the ball," Jackson told reporters Sunday. "Replay will show you, I didn't look at the receiver once the whole time. I was playing the ball the whole way in the air, so it's like, it's crazy."

He added that refs "have got to be held accountable."

While Claypool said he "can only count on myself" to make the play, he "thought for sure" the refs would call a penalty following the Jackson foul.

Everyone makes mistakes, but that doesn't soothe the frustration of losing a close game following two erroneous late decisions. The Bears are now 3-6 entering their Week 10 matchup with the Detroit Lions.