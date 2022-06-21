NFL World Reacts To League's Deshaun Watson Statement

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans and Jilly Anais attend the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies basketball game at Staples Center on February 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Images)

The NFL has released a statement to address Tuesday's development concerning Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

"Today’s development has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process," said NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy.

Today's development refers to Tony Buzbee's statement he released on Tuesday.

The statement says all but four women who've filed lawsuits against Watson have reached settlement.

It's a significant step for Watson and the Cleveland Browns' organization.

"Today I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson with the exception of four, have settled," said Buzbee. "We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements. Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of settlements are confidential. We won't comment further on the settlements or those cases."

Although this is a positive development for Watson, it doesn't ensure the NFL looks the other way.

As NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said, today's update will have no impact on the league's decision.

"I would hope that he would say that. I would also hope that it would happen that way. But some fairly influential people seem to think otherwise," a fan said in response to the news.

"Translation: He will still get a lengthy suspension!," one fan tweeted.

The NFL will continue investigating the matter until it can reach a conclusion.