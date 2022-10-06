NFL World Reacts To Le'Veon Bell Career News

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 26: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Baltimore Ravens on the field during warm up before the game against Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 26, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Former NFL running back Le'Veon Ball will make his pro boxing debut on Oct. 29 against Uriah Hall.

Hall, a former UFC fighter, competed in the middleweight division. His mixed martial arts record is 17-11.

Bell, meanwhile, is coming off an exhibition match against Adrian Peterson. He was declared the winner via knockout.

Despite the win over Peterson, there are a lot of people questioning Bell's latest move. Fighting a former MMA star could end up being a huge mistake for the former All-Pro.

"Pieced up Adrian Peterson now he wanna fight a real fighter, ima watch," one fan tweeted.

"I give him 14 seconds," another fan said.

"This is not a good idea," a third fan wrote.

This fight between Bell and Hall will be part of Most Valuable Promotions’ Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva event in Phoenix.

Fans can watch Bell square off against Hall on SHOWTIME pay-per-view.